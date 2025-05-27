POPE LEO XIV sends historic heartfelt Swahili message to Kenya and Africa – “Asante kwa kuishi imani yenu..”







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - In a surprise move, Pope Leo XIV on Monday, May 26th, delivered a heartfelt message to Kenyans and the African continent, entirely in Swahili, praising the region’s deep-rooted Christian faith and urging believers to be “signs of hope.”

“Bara la Afrika linatoa ushuhuda mkubwa kwa ulimwengu mzima. Asante kwa kuishi imani yenu katika Yesu Kristo,”

“Ni jinsi ilivyo muhimu kwamba kila mbatizwa ajisikie kuitwa na Mungu kuwa ishara ya matumaini katika Ulimwengu wa leo.” the message read.

Translated (“The continent of Africa gives great witness to the whole world. Thank you for living your faith in Jesus Christ. It is important that each and every baptised person feel himself or herself called by God to be a sign of hope in the world today!”)

This marks the first time a pontiff has issued a full-length message in Swahili on social media, a gesture seen as both symbolic and inclusive, given the language is spoken by over 100 million people across East and Central Africa.

While Swahili is not among the Vatican’s official languages, it has occasionally appeared in blessings during papal audiences, especially under Pope Francis.

In 2015, Pope Francis used Swahili phrases during his visit to Kenya, famously ending one address with, “Mungu ibariki Kenya.”

Pope John Paul II also made headlines in 1995 when he addressed a crowd in Swahili during Mass at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

Pope Leo XIV’s Swahili message underscores growing Vatican recognition of Africa’s pivotal role in the global Church.

The continent is home to roughly 265 million Catholics, a sizable portion of the 2 billion worldwide faithful.

Before ascending to the papacy, Pope Leo XIV visited Kenya twice, most recently in December 2024 to dedicate a chapel in Karen, Nairobi.

The 69-year-old Chicago native was elected as the 267th pontiff in April, following the death of Pope Francis.