GACHAGUA reveals what goons under police escort did to his two sons and claims RUTO was behind it







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of using goons to attack him, his family and supporterts.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, Gachagua highlighted various occasions where goons have been sent to intimidate him and his family.

In January this year, goons under police escort reportedly evicted his children from an office they had leased and operated for 5 years.

Read Gachagua’s full statement.

Stop sending goons to attack me, my family, and supporters. We have rights and freedoms to enjoy like other Kenyans.

Like a gentleman, just accept that you lost the trust and support of the people and move on.

In November last year, you sent goons under police escort to attack me and mourners at a funeral in Limuru.

You sent the leader of an organized criminal gang whom you have engaged in the mountain to support you; they attacked my wife and Christians during a prayer meeting in Nyeri thus discrediting the Alter of God in the process.

Also, in December, the same year, you sent police to throw teargas canister at me and wananchi during a prayer meeting in Nyandarua County.

In January this year, you sent goons under police escort to evict my children from an office they had leased and operated in for five years.

In April, in a similar function, like in 2007, when you sent goons to kill children in Kiambaa Church, you sent goons under police Escort to attack me and Christians inside PCEA church.

Today, once again, you sent goons to attack me and members of the DCP at the party headquarters.

Police are complaining that you have stopped them from arresting and prosecuting the culprits in all these incidences.

Why don't you simply accept that you have lost my support and that of my followers and look for support elsewhere.

Doesn't it bother your conscience that you have resulted in using criminal gangs and goons to intimidate and attack those who no longer support you?