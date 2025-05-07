SHOCK as CS MURKOMEN reveals that MP CHARLES WERE’s close associates were involved in his murder - Driver and bodyguard arrested







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - In a stunning revelation, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that investigations into the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, have implicated his close associates.

The MP's driver and bodyguard have been arrested in connection with the assassination.

According to Murkomen, the very people who were supposed to protect the slain MP betrayed him after collaborating with his killers.

Murkomen assured Kenyans that detectives probing the murder have made significant progress.

Were’s bodyguard and driver were taken into custody on Tuesday night after giving conflicting statements about the events before and after the shooting of the MP.

The two were not injured when Were was fatally shot along Ngong Road.

Eyewitnesses reported that two gunmen on a motorcycle ambushed the MP's vehicle at the City Mortuary roundabout.

The pillion passenger approached the car and fired multiple shots at close range before fleeing the scene.

