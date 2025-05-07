SHOCK as CS MURKOMEN reveals that MP CHARLES WERE’s close associates were involved in his murder - Driver and bodyguard arrested

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - In a stunning revelation, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that investigations into the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, have implicated his close associates.
The MP's driver and bodyguard have been arrested in
connection with the assassination.
According to Murkomen, the very people who were supposed to
protect the slain MP betrayed him after collaborating with his killers.
Murkomen assured Kenyans that detectives probing the murder
have made significant progress.
Were’s bodyguard and driver were taken into custody on
Tuesday night after giving conflicting statements about the events before
and after the shooting of the MP.
The two were not injured when Were was fatally shot along
Ngong Road.
Eyewitnesses reported that two gunmen on a motorcycle
ambushed the MP's vehicle at the City Mortuary roundabout.
The pillion passenger approached the car and fired multiple
shots at close range before fleeing the scene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments