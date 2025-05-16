Shock as teachers celebrate the retirement of ‘tyrant’ NANCY MACHARIA as TSC boss - Was she this evil? (LOOK)





Friday, May 16, 2025 - As Dr. Nancy Macharia’s term as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss comes to an end, many teachers appear relieved.





A section of teachers online have labeled her tenure as oppressive, accusing her of being high-handed, petty, and promoting tribalism within the education sector.





One of the most controversial policies under her leadership was the delocalisation program, which saw teachers posted far from their homes, straining families and sparking widespread resentment.





A viral poster circulating on social media sarcastically "prays" that none of her traits be inherited by any other human being.





Her exit highlights a growing trend among Kenyans of holding public officials accountable and openly criticizing those seen to have misused power or failed in their duties.











See the post below and reactions.