RUTO’s Government defends construction of luxury camp within Ngong Forest amid public uproar!







Friday, May 16, 2025 - The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has responded to claims by the Green Belt Movement (GBM) over the construction of an illegal luxury camp within Ngong Forest.

In a statement released on Friday, May 16th, KFS stated that the development was approved under the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan and followed all required legal procedures.

According to KFS, the camp - comprised of semi-permanent tent structures - was licensed after a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a public engagement process involving the Community Forest Association and other stakeholders.

“The Sanctuary block of Ngong Road Forest is undergoing enhancements, including electric fencing, to improve security, support regeneration, and manage controlled access,” KFS stated.

The agency said the development aims to ease pressure on Karura Forest by creating an alternative green space for Nairobi residents.

In response to GBM’s concerns, KFS accused the organization of spreading “misleading information” and urged the public to seek accurate details from its offices.

GBM had earlier demanded the identity of the developer and transparency in the licensing process.

The Green Belt Movement (GBM) was founded in 1977 by the late Professor Wangari Maathai, a renowned Kenyan environmentalist, human rights activist, and the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004.

The movement was launched to combat deforestation, restore Kenya’s degraded environment, and empower rural women through environmental conservation.

