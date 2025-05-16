RUTO’s Government defends construction of luxury camp within Ngong Forest amid public uproar!

Friday, May 16, 2025 - The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has responded to claims by the Green Belt Movement (GBM) over the construction of an illegal luxury camp within Ngong Forest.
In a statement released on Friday, May 16th, KFS
stated that the development was approved under the Ngong Road Forest Management
Plan and followed all required legal procedures.
According to KFS, the camp - comprised of semi-permanent
tent structures - was licensed after a comprehensive Environmental Impact
Assessment (EIA) and a public engagement process involving the Community Forest
Association and other stakeholders.
“The Sanctuary block of Ngong Road Forest is undergoing
enhancements, including electric fencing, to improve security, support
regeneration, and manage controlled access,” KFS stated.
The agency said the development aims to ease pressure on
Karura Forest by creating an alternative green space for Nairobi residents.
In response to GBM’s concerns, KFS accused the organization
of spreading “misleading information” and urged the public to seek accurate
details from its offices.
GBM had earlier demanded the identity of the developer and
transparency in the licensing process.
The Green Belt Movement (GBM) was founded in 1977 by the
late Professor Wangari Maathai, a renowned Kenyan environmentalist, human
rights activist, and the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in
2004.
The movement was launched to combat deforestation, restore
Kenya’s degraded environment, and empower rural women through environmental
conservation.
