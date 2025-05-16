MATIANG’I defends himself after NTV’s ‘murder tapes’ documentary alleged he endorsed the 2022 execution of four suspected gang members in Nakuru







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has distanced himself from claims that he endorsed the 2022 police shooting of four suspected gang members in Nakuru.

This follows the airing of “Murder Tapes: Butchers of Nakuru” by NTV on May 15th, which criticized the police for the killings and linked Matiang’i to the incident through a veiled threat.

“We are going to engage these people and we will deploy presidential fire and force, and no one should lecture me about human rights.”

However, according to the Team Matiang’i Secretariat, the remarks were misrepresented.

"Dr. Matiang'i's statement, as aired in the documentary, was taken out of context as he is a great believer in human rights and the rule of law," the Team Matiang'i Secretariat statement said.

The documentary shows that the four men were allegedly handcuffed and shot execution-style on July 14th, 2022, in Kwa Maiko village, Barut, under suspicious circumstances.

The killings occurred shortly after Peter Mwanzo was appointed Nakuru County Police Commander by Matiang’i.

Mwanzo claimed the suspects belonged to the violent Nyuki Squad gang.

The Secretariat acknowledged the ongoing IPOA investigation, expressed sympathy with the families, and urged the media to avoid politicizing sensitive issues.

They also highlighted Matiang’i’s legacy in public service - ranging from education reforms to digital governance.

During the controversial operation, police reported recovering arrows, crude weapons, SIM cards, and bhang from the suspects’ area, though questions about the legitimacy of the evidence remain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST