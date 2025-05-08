Swimming in Money!! CS JOHO imports a zero-mileage Mercedes Benz Brabus G Wagon worth millions of shillings (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Former Mombasa Governor and current Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has added another multi-million car to his fleet of guzzlers.

The flamboyant politician has reportedly imported a brand-new, zero-mileage Mercedes-Benz Brabus G-Wagon, valued at several million shillings.

The ultra-premium SUV, known for its rugged yet elite appeal, was filmed being loaded into a container before being shipped in.

The Brabus G-Wagon model imported by Joho features custom luxury interiors and a powerful V8 biturbo engine.

Joho, who is no stranger to flamboyant fashion and top-tier luxury, is well-known for his affinity for high-end cars and designer brands.

His latest acquisition cements his position as one of Kenya's flashiest public figures and one of the few bold enough to display such extravagance during economically challenging times.

While some have praised his success and hustle, critics question the optics of such a purchase given the current state of the economy.

Watch the video.

Swimming in Money!! CS JOHO imports a zero-mileage Mercedes Benz Brabus G Wagon worth millions of shillings pic.twitter.com/P5Ab0I7z52 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025

