SHOCK as Pastor is caught with a snake in a bag at the Busia border and claims that it appeared after casting out demons (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A bizarre incident unfolded at the Malenya border point in Busia after a 26-year-old pastor was intercepted carrying a live snake hidden in a bag.
Pastor Fanish Ramsey Maloba was returning from Uganda when
border officials stopped him during a routine inspection.
Authorities were alarmed after Maloba failed to provide
documentation or a valid reason for transporting the reptile.
Upon interrogation, the pastor claimed that he had travelled
to Uganda for prayers to cast out demons and that the snake had appeared during
the exorcism.
He said he brought it back to his church, Apostle Ministry
Church in Matayos, for further spiritual intervention.
A video capturing the snake trying to escape as stunned
bystanders attempted to recapture it has since gone viral.
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers responded to the scene
and took custody of the snake.
Maloba is being held at Mayenje Police Station pending
investigations.
The moment a PASTOR was caught with a live snake hidden in a bag at the Busia border pic.twitter.com/u7ykpGhbhH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2025
