Another one! RIHANNA and A$AP ROCKY are expecting third child - See how she flaunted the baby bump at Met Gala 2025 (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child!

The music and beauty mogul debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala, turning heads and lighting up the red carpet with her signature glow and jaw-dropping maternity look.

The power couple, who began dating in 2020, are already parents to two sons: RZA and Riot Rose.

Rihanna’s second pregnancy was famously revealed during her 2023 Super Bowl performance.

While the couple tends to keep their private life under wraps, Rihanna has previously opened up about her dreams of having a big family.

With baby number three on the way, it looks like she’s well on her way to making that dream come true.

The Kenyan DAILY POST