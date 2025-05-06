Former Sports Cabinet Secretary RASHID ECHESA’s brother nabbed with bhang, 40 litres of chang’aa and fake currency amounting to Ksh 1 million (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Brother to former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested in connection with a violent assault that left a man in a coma, alongside serious drug and counterfeit currency-related offenses.

The suspect was arrested following the brutal attack and a subsequent search of his residence.

During the raid, officers uncovered 50 rolls of bhang, additional quantities of the drug stored in sacks, 40 litres of chang’aa, and counterfeit currency amounting to Ksh 1 million.

The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue, but the case has taken a troubling twist.

According to law enforcement sources, the former powerful CS is alleged to be pressuring local police officers to release his brother, reportedly issuing threats and warning of "dire consequences" if his demands are not met.

