SHOCK as a man armed with a pistol is photographed robbing residents of Nyayo Highrise in broad-daylight (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - A disturbing daylight robbery unfolded at Nyayo Highrise Estate in Nairobi on Sunday, highlighting the escalating insecurity in the city.

Photographs from the incident show a gunman confronting a woman while brandishing a pistol, accompanied by two suspected accomplices.

In fear for her safety, the woman relinquished her belongings to the armed assailant.

This incident is part of a broader trend of increasing crime in Nairobi's residential areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST