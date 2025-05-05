SHOCK as a man armed with a pistol is photographed robbing residents of Nyayo Highrise in broad-daylight (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 5, 2025 - A disturbing daylight robbery unfolded at Nyayo Highrise Estate in Nairobi on Sunday, highlighting the escalating insecurity in the city.
Photographs from the incident
show a gunman confronting a woman while brandishing a pistol, accompanied by
two suspected accomplices.
In fear for her safety, the
woman relinquished her belongings to the armed assailant.
This incident is part of a broader trend of increasing crime
in Nairobi's residential areas.
