Family Wrangles!!! Meet CS ADEN DUALE’s lookalike son, who has revealed that they don’t see each other eye to eye (VIDEO)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - One of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s sons has opened up about their strained relationship, revealing that they don’t see each other eye to eye.

The young man, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, shared a short video on Tiktok, offering a rare glimpse into their family wrangles by admitting that he has distanced himself from his biological father.

“Life is so private that no one knows that my dad is the Minister of Health but hatusikizani,” he captioned the video.

The revelation has sparked widespread interest, with many noting that he is a carbon copy of his father.

Watch the video.

Family Wrangles!!! Meet CS ADEN DUALE’s lookalike son, who has revealed that they don’t see each other eye to eye pic.twitter.com/xGNyw4bo7S — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

