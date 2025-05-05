This PHOTO of RUTO’s swollen foot has sparked reactions - Is the President battling an undisclosed condition? (LOOK)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - As Kenyans continue to dissect the dramatic incident in which a shoe was hurled at President William Ruto during a rally in Migori, a separate controversy has emerged online after a photo of the President’s visibly swollen foot began circulating on social media.

Former Kamukunji parliamentary aspirant, Alinur Mohamed, sparked the conversation after sharing the image on Facebook, accompanied by the caption:

“This looks like pedal edema, if I'm not wrong. What is the problem with this guy's legs?”

The post quickly gained traction, triggering mixed reactions among netizens.

Some echoed Alinur’s concern, suggesting that the swelling could point to a possible underlying health issue.

Others, however, downplayed the matter, claiming that the President has had swollen feet for years and that there is no cause for alarm.





