SHOCK as it emerges that the fake police officer who was arrested in Kayole is also a Pastor and runs a church (VIDEOs)

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - A 30-year-old man is currently in police custody after being arrested for impersonating a police officer.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Mori Mohere, was apprehended on Monday, May 19th, following an operation based on actionable intelligence.

Police raided his house and recovered a variety of police uniforms.

The suspect is believed to have been conducting patrols in the area and arresting unsuspecting members of the public, before demanding bribes from them.

It is now emerging that besides being a fake police officer, Mohere is also a pastor.

He has been running a church in Kayole where he preaches dressed in police uniform.

