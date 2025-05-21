Father JOHN MAINA was trailed by unknown individuals who demanded a share of the money given to him by GACHAGUA before he was murdered - DCI reveals







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Father John Maina from Igwamiti Parish, Nyahururu.

Reports indicate that, on April 27, 2025, Fr. Maina attended a silver jubilee anniversary ceremony of Igwamiti Catholic parish and the ordination of Father Simon Thuita. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accompanied by other politicians, attended the ceremony.

On May 15, 2025, Fr. Maina was discovered along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway by a good Samaritan, a motorcycle rider near the Diotomite stage with bruises on the left side of his head. He told the boda boda rider that he had been abducted from Nyahururu.

The rider took Fr. Maina to St. Joseph's Mission Hospital in Gilgil. Upon arrival at the hospital, he displayed visible injuries, including bruises on the left side of his head, which were oozing blood.

Tragically, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Fr. Maina passed on while undergoing treatment minutes after being admitted.

His body was moved to the Nyahururu Sub-County morgue upon request by his fellow worshippers for preservation and autopsy.

On May 19, 2025, the autopsy was conducted by Dr. Ngulungu, a government pathologist. Preliminary findings revealed that the bruises observed on Fr. Maina's head were unlikely to be the cause of death.

Consequently, samples were collected and sent for further toxicological analysis.

It has been established that Fr. Maina was being trailed by some individuals who were demanding a share of the money allegedly given to him after he presided over the Silver Jubilee Anniversary Ceremony by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Further, detectives are investigating reports that Fr. Maina had claimed his life was in danger, though he had not reported the same at any police station.

So far, several statements have been recorded, and detectives are actively pursuing forensic leads to reconstruct Father Maina’s final movements and arrest suspects.

The authorities are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible for this heinous act.

Via DCI