The moment a notorious burglar tried to break into a house in Utawala in broad daylight, not knowing that the homeowner was inside (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - In a daring daylight burglary attempt, a notorious criminal was caught on camera trying to break into a house in Utawala, unaware that the homeowner was inside.

The video footage shows the suspect, believed to be part of a notorious burglary ring, arriving at the apartment complex in broad daylight, alongside a woman suspected to be his accomplice.

He makes his way to one of the rented units, where he immediately starts struggling to break into the door, but his efforts appear to be slow.

Shortly after, the woman hands him a metal object, to help in the break-in attempt.

However, despite their combined efforts, they are unable to successfully gain entry.

What the burglars don’t realize is that the homeowner is inside the house, quietly recording the entire incident on the phone.

The homeowner’s presence undoubtedly played a crucial role in thwarting the break-in, as the criminals were forced to abandon their mission.

Watch the video.

The moment a notorious burglar tried to break into a house in Utawala in broad daylight, not knowing that the homeowner was inside pic.twitter.com/K7VTF7vlhI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 21, 2025

