“I was forced to work from the hospital” - Disgruntled Safaricom staff EMMA OKERE exposes the toxic work environment at the giant telecommunication company







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A disgruntled employee at Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecommunications company, has come forward with shocking allegations of workplace mistreatment.

Emma Okere, who works in the company’s IT department, claims she was forced to work from her hospital bed in December last year after being denied sick leave by the Human Resource (HR) department.

Despite her dire health condition, Okere says she continued to meet deadlines and attend to work responsibilities remotely from the hospital.

However, in a stunning twist, she alleges that the HR Manager later accused her of absconding duty during that month and penalized her for failing to meet performance target.

Her revelations have opened the floodgates for other former and current employees to share similar experiences.

A former employee claimed he was forced to resign to protect his mental health, citing a toxic working environment.

See posts.

