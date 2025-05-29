“I was forced to work from the hospital” - Disgruntled Safaricom staff EMMA OKERE exposes the toxic work environment at the giant telecommunication company

Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A disgruntled employee
at Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecommunications company, has come forward
with shocking allegations of workplace mistreatment.
Emma Okere, who works in the company’s IT department, claims
she was forced to work from her hospital bed in December
last year after being denied sick leave by the Human Resource (HR)
department.
Despite her dire health condition, Okere says she continued
to meet deadlines and attend to work responsibilities remotely from the
hospital.
However, in a stunning twist, she alleges that the HR
Manager later accused her of absconding duty during that month and
penalized her for failing to meet performance target.
Her revelations have opened the floodgates for other former
and current employees to share similar experiences.
A former employee claimed he was forced to resign to
protect his mental health, citing a toxic working environment.
