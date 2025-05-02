Senator TABITHA KARANJA responds to claims by Governor SUSAN KIHIKA that she is hospitalized in London over kidney problems caused by alcoholism



Friday, May 2, 2025 - Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has dismissed claims that she is hospitalized in London, clarifying in an official statement that she is on a brief personal vacation during Senate recess.

She attributed the misleading reports to a deliberate smear campaign orchestrated by her political adversaries.

The rumors regarding her health had earlier surfaced after Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, during a vernacular radio interview on Thursday evening, claimed that the Senator was unwell and admitted at a hospital in the United Kingdom, while proceeding to wish her a quick recovery.

“I am very truthful, so I will not sit here and tell you that we work well together.”

“Yes, I am the one who brought her where she is; I held her hand.”

“I don’t know where we fell out.”

“I have never seen a woman who gets angry because of children.”

“It is very un-African. I don’t know what her problem is.”

“However, I want to take this chance to wish her a quick recovery because I know she is in the hospital in London.” Kihika said.

