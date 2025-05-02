Senator TABITHA KARANJA responds to claims by Governor SUSAN KIHIKA that she is hospitalized in London over kidney problems caused by alcoholism

Friday, May 2, 2025 - Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has dismissed claims that she is hospitalized in London, clarifying in an official statement that she is on a brief personal vacation during Senate recess.
She attributed the misleading reports to a deliberate smear
campaign orchestrated by her political adversaries.
The rumors regarding her health had earlier surfaced after
Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, during a vernacular radio interview on Thursday
evening, claimed that the Senator was unwell and admitted at a hospital in the
United Kingdom, while proceeding to wish her a quick recovery.
“I am very truthful, so I will not sit here and tell you
that we work well together.”
“Yes, I am the one who brought her where she is; I held her
hand.”
“I don’t know where we fell out.”
“I have never seen a woman who gets angry because of
children.”
“It is very un-African. I don’t know what her problem is.”
“However, I want to take this chance to wish her a quick
recovery because I know she is in the hospital in London.” Kihika said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments