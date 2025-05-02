CCTV cameras capture how Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO, was trailed by his killers and shot dead - His bodyguard was caught flat-footed







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Detectives probing the brutal murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo, have obtained CCTV footage that captured his killers trailing him before he was shot dead.

The controversial MP appeared to have been a marked man as his attackers trailed him from the moment he left Parliament Buildings to the spot where they shot him.

The lawmaker left Parliament moments past 7 pm and proceeded to a nearby M-Pesa outlet, where he sent his bodyguard to deposit Ksh 20,000 into his phone.

CCTV footage from the area captured the motorbike that his killers were riding on stopping while monitoring the vehicle.

The pillion passenger, who is believed to have pulled the trigger, seemed to have been closely observing the MP’s vehicle.

Were then left Wabera Street towards Kenyatta Avenue, but later changed the route to evade traffic.

Unaware that they were being pursued, the car proceeded to Valley Road, where another traffic congestion slowed their movement.

The motorbike was captured on CCTV following the MP’s vehicle at close range.

After Were’s car stopped at a red traffic light at the City Mortuary roundabout, the assassin, who was dressed in a hooded jacket, walked to the MP’s car and fired multiple shots at close range before returning to the motorcycle and fleeing the scene.

Watch the video courtesy of Citizen TV.

