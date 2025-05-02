The moment RAILA ODINGA’s daughter, WINNIE, confronted detectives probing the murder of Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO, for mishandling the crime scene (VIDEO)







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, confronted detectives investigating the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong'ondo, and challenged them over their handling of the crime scene, voicing her concerns about the potential mishandling of evidence and the overall investigation process.

Winnie, known for her strong political stance and activism, questioned why some mysterious men had been allowed to get into the slain MP’s vehicle.

“What kind of crime scene is this?” she was heard lamenting.

Winnie’s confrontation brought attention to the importance of thorough and professional investigations, especially in high-profile cases involving prominent figures.

Watch the video.

"What type of Crime scene is this?" Fearless Millennials Winnie Odinga Confronts Police Officers over passengers inside the car of slain Mp Charles Were https://t.co/0t1P6jxacL — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) May 1, 2025

