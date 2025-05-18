Senator EDWIN SIFUNA opens up about his first girlfriend - a nurse named CYNTHIA - while paying tribute to nurses!







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna stole the show at a Nurses’ Week celebration in Migori County with a touching and humorous story about his first love - a nurse named Cynthia.

Sifuna painted a nostalgic picture of their youthful romance, recalling a time when he lived in a modest single room in South B and struggling to make ends meet.

“My first meaningful relationship was with a nurse who truly loved me,” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

“I’ve just texted her, and she warned me not to go overboard!”

Sifuna disclosed that he met Cynthia while she was a nurse trainee at Nairobi Hospital.

Despite long, exhausting shifts, she would come home with tired, red eyes - yet still cared for him before resting.

“She’d take a shower and look after me before sleeping,” he said, using the story to celebrate the selfless spirit of nurses.

However, his remarks have revived public scrutiny on his love life.

This is after Sifuna recently claimed he was single during the funeral of late Kasipul Kabondo MP, Ong’ondo Were.

But during an interview in a podcast last year, Sifuna revealed that he married his wife, from Matungu, in 2015 and is a proud father.

“I had to officially marry in 2015 and pay dowry,” he said.

“I’m a one-woman man, and I love my wife dearly,” he added.