Detectives in Mombasa storm suspected drug peddler’s house and seize heroin worth Sh 1.8 million hidden under a mattress (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Mombasa Anti-Narcotics detectives have arrested a notorious 40-year-old drug peddler, Ali Bakari Ali, and seized heroin worth approximately Sh1.8 million in the streets.

Acting on solid intel, detectives raided the suspect’s residence in Kikambala, catching him completely off guard.

A swift search of the premises led to the discovery of a blue carrier bag stashed under a mattress containing six tightly wrapped packages of heroin weighing a total of 600 grams.

The suspect was promptly whisked off, along with the recovered narcotics, to the Port Police Station, where he is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST