MARTHA KARUA speaks after being denied entry into Tanzania and detained at Julius Nyerere International Airport

Sunday, May 18, 2025 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, was denied entry into Tanzania on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, in what she believes is a politically motivated move linked to her support for Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu.
In a statement shared on social media, Karua revealed that
she, alongside human rights defenders, Gloria Kimani and Lynn Ngugi, was
detained upon arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.
“I have been denied entry into Tanzania and I and two
colleagues are awaiting deportation,” she posted.
The trio was traveling to Tanzania at the invitation of the
East Africa Law Society to observe court proceedings related to Lissu’s treason
case scheduled for Monday, May 19th, at the Kisutu courts.
Karua said she arrived at 9:00 am, but after her passport
was flagged and was referred to a supervisor who kept her waiting for over an
hour before ultimately denying her entry.
Karua expressed concern over restricted movement within the
East African Community.
“I am concerned that as a citizen of @jumuiya, my access
within a fellow member state appears inexplicably restricted,” she wrote.
Lissu, the Chadema party chairman, was charged with treason
in April following a rally calling for electoral reforms.
Karua has been vocal in pushing for his release and the
dismissal of what she terms “politically motivated charges.”
