MARTHA KARUA speaks after being denied entry into Tanzania and detained at Julius Nyerere International Airport







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, was denied entry into Tanzania on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, in what she believes is a politically motivated move linked to her support for Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu.

In a statement shared on social media, Karua revealed that she, alongside human rights defenders, Gloria Kimani and Lynn Ngugi, was detained upon arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

“I have been denied entry into Tanzania and I and two colleagues are awaiting deportation,” she posted.

The trio was traveling to Tanzania at the invitation of the East Africa Law Society to observe court proceedings related to Lissu’s treason case scheduled for Monday, May 19th, at the Kisutu courts.

Karua said she arrived at 9:00 am, but after her passport was flagged and was referred to a supervisor who kept her waiting for over an hour before ultimately denying her entry.

Karua expressed concern over restricted movement within the East African Community.

“I am concerned that as a citizen of @jumuiya, my access within a fellow member state appears inexplicably restricted,” she wrote.

Lissu, the Chadema party chairman, was charged with treason in April following a rally calling for electoral reforms.

Karua has been vocal in pushing for his release and the dismissal of what she terms “politically motivated charges.”

