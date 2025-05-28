Popular Kenyan musician captured on CCTV stealing a phone at a nightclub (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A phone theft incident was captured on video at a nightclub in Umoja Innercore that reportedly involved members of a local drill music group.

According to sources, the incident occurred during a late-night event when a female patron’s phone was allegedly snatched by a man identified by eyewitnesses as "Ziggy," a tall individual wearing a cap.

The stolen phone was then discreetly handed over to another individual recognized as “Guzman,” believed to be affiliated with the drill group Mbogi Genje.

"Niaje Cyprian.

Niko na clip flani ya Guzman wa Mbogi Genje akichai simu kwa bar. Baba ya beste yake (mwenye alichuna simu dame) ni OCS huko North Eastern so ako na influence. Cheza na ID. Pliz cheza na ID yangu incase ikufikie.

Hii club iko Umoja Innercore.

So the tall guy mwenye amevaa kofia anaitwa Ziggy (budake ni OCS so mostly akishikwa na makarao budake huwa anamake one phone call, anaachiliwa na mwenye amepitishiwa simu ndo Guzman wa Mbogi Genje,".

