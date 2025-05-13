See what his mahindi choma seller was spotted doing on the streets of Nairobi - Eat that roasted maize at your own risk (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - A video making rounds online has left Nairobi residents disgusted and concerned after a mahindi choma (roast maize) vendor was caught engaging in unhygienic practices while preparing maize for sale on the streets.

In the footage, the street vendor is seen scratching himself repeatedly and wiping his sweaty body with a polythene bag before handling the maize-without washing his hands or sanitizing.

The video has sparked widespread outrage among Kenyans, with many calling out the lack of hygiene standards among some street food vendors.

Comments online ranged from “We love street food, but not at the cost of our health” to “Nairobi ni survival, but this is just nasty.”

Watch the video.

See what his mahindi choma seller was spotted doing on the streets of Nairobi - Eat that roasted maize at your own risk pic.twitter.com/6k0qwxvHZL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST