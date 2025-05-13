“Pombe Sio Supu!” - Drunk driver crashes car moments after the public pulls it from a trench (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - An intoxicated driver crashed his vehicle shortly after being assisted by members of the public to pull it out of a trench.

In a viral video circulating on social media, concerned members of the public are seen helping the man retrieve his car from a ditch along a busy road.

To their dismay, just moments after regaining control of the car, the man sped off recklessly - only to crash into a nearby structure less than 100 meters away.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and a warning that alcohol and the steering wheel should never mix.

Watch the video.

“Pombe Sio Supu!” - Drunk driver crashes car moments after the public pulls it from a trench pic.twitter.com/l25ap2FzNd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2025

