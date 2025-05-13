This MUBABA pulling off crazy dance moves despite his Kitambi has wowed netizens (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – A video of a pot-bellied "mubaba" showing off impressive dance moves at a rhumba live band show has wowed netizens.
Despite his age, he displays surprising agility and
flexibility that could outshine younger men effortlessly.
His smooth moves and ability to dance with ease, belly and
all, have left many entertained and inspired.
The man's energy and rhythm prove that age is just a number,
and his performance is sure to put a smile on your face.
Should we show him to @amerix or we don’t ? pic.twitter.com/yiKFtMJViR— George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) May 7, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments