This MUBABA pulling off crazy dance moves despite his Kitambi has wowed netizens (VIDEO)



Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – A video of a pot-bellied "mubaba" showing off impressive dance moves at a rhumba live band show has wowed netizens.

Despite his age, he displays surprising agility and flexibility that could outshine younger men effortlessly.

His smooth moves and ability to dance with ease, belly and all, have left many entertained and inspired.

The man's energy and rhythm prove that age is just a number, and his performance is sure to put a smile on your face.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments