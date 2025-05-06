See leaked chats between RACHEL and her ex-boyfriend that have left Kenyans talking – This LADY was desperate (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Social media is abuzz after a woman named Rachel exposed a Kenyan man, Geo, for allegedly using and dumping her.

Leaked chats reveal Rachel pursued Geo romantically, showered him with affection, and regularly sent him money - despite his claims that he didn’t accept financial help from women.

Rachel, clearly infatuated, continued to support his lifestyle, even after Geo insisted that she doesn’t have to.

Many now believe Geo was never in love with her and just strung her along for financial gain until she went broke.

