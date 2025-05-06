Granny Goals?? A Young Kenyan man breaks the internet with elderly white lover (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A young Kenyan man has sparked a flurry of reactions after posting intimate and affectionate videos with his much older white partner, a woman many online users are referring to as his "granny lover."

The couple’s relationship, which appears to be both genuine and publicly celebrated by them, has triggered a wave of mixed emotions across social media platforms.

In the viral Tiktok clips, the man is seen cozying up to the elderly woman-sharing kisses, exchanging loving words, and enjoying romantic moments together.

While some users have praised the couple for defying societal norms and proving that love knows no age or color, others have questioned the intentions behind the relationship, with many speculating about motivations tied to money or immigration.

The couple lives in Diani, where the elderly woman owns a beach house.

Watch the trending videos.

Granny Goals?? A Young Kenyan man breaks the internet with elderly white lover 6 pic.twitter.com/6lh0Gt46Dm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2025

