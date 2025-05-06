Kenyan man shares Mpesa messages showing how a corporate lady desperate for marriage has been spoiling him with money







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after sharing his experience with a rich corporate lady who, according to him, has been going to great lengths-financially and emotionally-in her bid to settle down.

In a candid online post that has since gone viral, the man claimed that the 26-year-old lady, who works in Doha as an accountant, has been "spoiling" him with money, all in the hope that he would eventually marry her.





Their relationship went south after he informed her that he was not ready to settle down, yet she was desperate for marriage.

She turned against him and started spoiling his name on social media, accusing him of being a conman.

He made it clear that she sent to him the money willingly.

See posts on X.

Photos of the man who has been milking the corporate lady dry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST