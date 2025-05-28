Captured on Camera!! Nairobi man disappointed after a LADY he met online turns up for face-to-face meeting in CBD (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A video circulating on social media has captured the moment a young man’s excitement quickly turned into disappointment during his first face-to-face meeting with a lady he had met online.

In the video, the man is seen standing along a busy Nairobi street, clearly nervous yet hopeful.

He’s on the phone, giving directions and trying to guide the lady to where he’s standing.

Moments later, she walks up to him, smiling warmly and reaching out to greet him.

However, what unfolds next has left netizens in stitches.

The man, who was initially smiling, instantly turns gloomy upon seeing the lady.

He doesn’t even bother to greet her.

Instead, he looks visibly disappointed after meeting the lady in person.

Online users have speculated that the lady may have used heavy filters or edited photos on her social media, leading the man to form a different image of her appearance before the meeting.

Watch the video.

Nairobi man disappointed after a LADY he met online turns up for face-to-face meeting in CBD pic.twitter.com/i7sIiaOOb1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST