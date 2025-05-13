See how these men took advantage of SAKAJA’s incompetence and flooded streets to make money - Nairobi ni akili (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - As heavy rains pounded Nairobi on Monday, leaving parts of the Central Business District (CBD) submerged, a group of enterprising men found a unique way to turn the chaos into an income-generating opportunity - and Kenyans can’t stop talking about it.

With the city’s drainage systems once again overwhelmed, major streets were rendered impassable.

But for a few trolley pushers in the CBD, this presented a business chance they didn’t let go to waste.

In a clever twist, the men converted their trollies into makeshift bridges, helping stranded pedestrians cross the murky waters - at a fee.

Videos circulating online show the trolley-pushers positioning their trollies over deep pools of rainwater and assisting people, especially office workers, to cross without getting soaked.

Many willingly paid small amounts just to avoid wading through the floods.

The footage has sparked mixed reactions online.

While many applauded the creativity and hustle - with comments like “Nairobi ni akili, not muscle” - others criticized Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for the poor drainage infrastructure and recurring flooding in the capital.

Watch the video.

See how these men took advantage of SAKAJA’s incompetence and flooded streets to make money - Nairobi ni akili pic.twitter.com/WjBTV7Omvb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST