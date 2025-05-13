MUTAHI NGUNYI mocks Gen Zs as he reveals how RUTO has already rigged the 2027 Presidential elections - “Just Give Up”







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is facing a backlash online after making bold claims about the 2027 presidential election.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ngunyi alleged that President William Ruto has already laid the groundwork to secure a second term - despite growing opposition, particularly from Gen Z.

Ngunyi claimed that Ruto’s Government will deliberately frustrate Gen Zs’ access to national IDs, hindering their ability to register as voters.

He further alleged that Ruto has installed a friendly Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), led by Chairperson Ethekon, and will rely on the provincial administration under Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to control the electoral process.

In his post, Ngunyi wrote: “Who will give Gen Z IDs? Murkomen.”

“Who will register them as voters? Ethekon.”

“Who will count the votes? Ethekon, with help from the provincial administration.”

“Who gives the orders? Their boss. Result? JUST GIVE UP!”

The post triggered sharp reactions from netizens, many of whom dismissed Ngunyi’s remarks as alarmist.

Others pointed out that he made similar predictions about Raila Odinga's victory in 2022, which failed to materialize, accusing him of clinging to outdated political narratives.

