Kwenda Kabisa!! The moment RUTO’s bodyguard blocked a man from gifting him bananas (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded when President William Ruto was addressing a roadside rally after a man was blocked from gifting him bananas by one of his bodyguards.
The incident happened as the Head of State addressed a crowd
about issues surrounding the cost of living and made his usual promises.
The man emerged from the crowd and attempted to approach the
President with a bunch of bananas, only to be swiftly intercepted by a vigilant
bodyguard.
In the video, the man is seen holding up a bunch of bananas
and chanting hustler slogans, hoping to catch the President's attention.
However, he is ushered back into the crowd, bananas still in
hand, as onlookers record the moment on their phones.
The incident has taken X by storm, with users sharing the
video alongside humorous captions and memes.
Many have praised the bodyguard’s quick action, noting the
importance of stringent security protocols, especially in light of recent
breaches, such as the shoe-throwing incident in Migori.
Others, however, have expressed sympathy for the man,
arguing that his gesture was a harmless act of goodwill, reflective of Kenyan
hospitality.
Watch the video.
Kwenda Kabisa!! The moment RUTO’s bodyguard blocked a man from gifting him bananas pic.twitter.com/Zb6T7cIwGn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2025
