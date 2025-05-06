See how officers attached to Quick Response Unit in Wajir are living in deplorable conditions (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Officers deployed under the Quick Response Unit (QRU) have reached out with an appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to urgently address operational failures they say continue to undermine their effectiveness in the northern frontier, particularly in Wajir.

According to accounts shared by multiple officers currently based in the region, the unit has remained in place for over six years without essential infrastructure, proper housing, or formal recognition within the police service framework.

They describe working in remote, high-risk areas while living in tents that offer no protection from the elements, with poor sanitation, no running water, and inconsistent access to electricity.

The officers also claim that operational allowances were discontinued more than three years ago and that those posted to QRU are regularly overlooked during promotions and transfers to better-supported units.

Despite repeated communication to top police leadership, they say there has been no follow-up, and no senior visit has ever been made to the QRU camps by the current Inspector General.

Reports from the officers further suggest that funds allocated for field logistics, including fuel and basic maintenance are routinely mismanaged or diverted.

They express concern that these conditions do not just affect their well-being but compromise the operational efficiency of security efforts in a region that requires full readiness and institutional support.

The situation, as described, points to broader concerns around planning, accountability, and oversight.

Officers argue that inadequate facilities, stagnant command support and a lack of official unit recognition are collectively threatening the effectiveness of a team tasked with securing one of the country’s most sensitive regions.

"Nyakundi.

This is a QRU camp in Wajir where officers are really suffering. The Inspector General has never visited since he was appointed, and our allowances disappeared three years ago. Kindly highlight the problems officers under the Quick Response Unit (QRU) are facing across the North Eastern Region.

The IG, Mr. Kanja, keeps promising to address our situation, but nothing has changed. It’s now six years since we were deployed here. We are constantly overlooked during promotions and excluded from reshuffles to better-supported and more lucrative units like CBK and KeNHA. To date QRU hasn’t even been gazetted as an official unit. The IG continues to benefit from fuel and allowance budgets meant for this team. Please hide my identity."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.