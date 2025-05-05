5 suspects arrested as detectives uncover a cache of explosives being ferried in a Tahmeed Bus along a busy Kenyan highway (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A multi-agency security team on routine patrol along the Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway intercepted a Meru-bound passenger bus from Mombasa, uncovering a cache of explosives.
The discovery came during a meticulous search that revealed
a medium-sized white carton, branded with LATO Milk logos.
Inside, authorities discovered a dangerous haul: ten water
gel explosives labelled EXPLOGEL V6, one detonating cord, and two IDEAL
Electric Detonators.
The bus was swiftly escorted to Kanyonyo Police Station,
where the driver, Lawrance Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour,
were taken into custody.
Acting on forensic leads, detectives from the Anti-Terrorist
Police Unit (ATPU) and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) zeroed in on the key suspect,
Brenda Imboyanga Makhulungu, apprehending her in Mundutsu village, Kakamega
County.
Brenda, the registered sender of the package, had declared
the explosives as "Dawa ya Maji" at Tahmeed’s Kakamega office,
orchestrating its journey from Kakamega to Mombasa and then to the Meru-bound
bus via Kitui.
The investigation widened, leading to the arrest of two
additional suspects, David Tindi Andala and John Kariuki Kung’u, in Meru town.
All five suspects are now in custody in the ongoing probe, with the bus and the seized explosives detained as exhibits.
