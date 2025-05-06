These PHOTOs of KALONZO and MATIANG’I have sparked reactions - Will KALONZO shelf his presidential ambitions for the fourth time in 2027?







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is once again eyeing the presidency in 2027, positioning himself as the most experienced and deserving opposition candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

His ambition is shared by many in the Kamba community, who have long hoped to see him at the helm of a major coalition - not just as a kingmaker, but as the king.

Yet, history, hasn't always favored Kalonzo’s presidential dreams.

In both 2013 and 2017, he shelved his ambitions to become Raila Odinga’s running mate under the CORD and NASA coalitions, respectively.

And again in 2022, despite initially signaling a solo bid, Kalonzo stepped aside for a third time to support Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja banner.

Now, a new dynamic is emerging.

The rising popularity of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, especially among key opposition powerbrokers, is shaking the landscape.

His strong public image, technocratic background, and appeal beyond ethnic lines are making him an increasingly attractive option for opposition figures seeking a fresh face to challenge President Ruto.

The big question looms: if the opposition rallies behind Matiang’i, will Kalonzo once again accept the deputy slot, making it a fourth time playing second fiddle - or will he finally chart his own solo path to the ballot?

The Kenyan DAILY POST