Security scare as man breaches DP KINDIKI's security in Gatundu on the same day a shoe was thrown at RUTO in Migori (VIDEO)

Monday, May 5, 2025 - A dramatic security scare unfolded on Sunday when a man unexpectedly breached the security detail of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during an Economic Empowerment Forum in Gatundu North.
The incident occurred just hours after a separate security
concern in Migori, where a shoe was thrown at President William Ruto during a
public event.
In the Gatundu North incident, the unidentified man ran
toward DP Kindiki while holding a live chicken, catching Kindiki’s armed
security team off-guard.
Swift action was taken as the bodyguards moved in quickly to
apprehend the individual and ensure the safety of the Deputy President.
Amid the confusion, DP Kindiki was seen calmly instructing
his security team not to use force on the man.
“Achaneni na yeye. Msimuumize,” Kindiki
said, urging his team not to harm the intruder.
These twin security breaches, occurring on the same day in
different parts of the country, have raised fresh concerns about the safety of
Kenya's political leaders and the need for heightened vigilance at public
functions.
Security scare as man breaches DP KINDIKI's security in Gatundu on the same day a shoe was thrown at RUTO in Migori pic.twitter.com/4A9A6mBUso— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025
