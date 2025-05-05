DP KINDIKI dishes out Ksh 100,000 in cash to a Kikuyu man who breached his security to gift him a chicken at a public event in Kiambu (VIDEO)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - A local chicken seller walked away Ksh 100,000 richer after breaching the security of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to offer him a chicken gift.

The unexpected incident occurred during a public event in Gatundu North where the Deputy President was addressing a gathering.

The daring man made his way past security officers and rushed to the podium holding a live chicken intended as a gift for Kindiki.

Security personnel quickly restrained him, but the Deputy President, in a show of compassion, was seen instructing his team not to harm the man.

Instead, he allowed him to be brought forward after completing his speech.

In front of a jubilant crowd, Kindiki commended the vendor’s courage and gifted him Ksh 100,000 in cash as a token of appreciation.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the grateful vendor received the money, visibly moved by the gesture.

Watch the video.

DP KINDIKI dishes out Ksh 100,000 in cash to a Kikuyu man who breached his security to gift him a chicken at a public event in Kiambu pic.twitter.com/O1yWqqTdne — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST