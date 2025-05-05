





Monday, May 5, 2025 - A viral video showing a commando from President William Ruto’s elite security team partying at 2 AM, just hours before being seen guarding the Head of State at 7 AM, has sparked serious concerns over discipline, fatigue, and overall security preparedness in the President’s protection unit.

In the short video clip, the highly-trained officer is seen smoking shisha at an entertainment joint late at night.

Just a few hours later, the same individual shares a video in which he appears performing presidential security duties during an early morning public engagement by the President.

Many Kenyans have raised questions about whether personal recklessness and lack of oversight within the Presidential Escort Unit could be exposing the President to unnecessary risks.

The video also comes at a time when President Ruto’s security team is facing public scrutiny after a shoe was thrown at him in Migori during a public event.

A commando in RUTO’s security team shares video partying at 2 AM and guarding the President at 7 AM - Is this the reason RUTO’s security is being breached? pic.twitter.com/KfNK27nR3v — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

