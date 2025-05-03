Secretly captured on camera!! See what this college lady was texting her boyfriend (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A young campus lady has become the center of online attention after a video of her texting her boyfriend was secretly recorded and shared on social media.

In the video, the lady appears deeply engaged in a steamy conversation with her partner, unaware that someone nearby was capturing the moment.

One of the texts, which has since circulated widely, read: “Naskia kunyonya mrija. Nikupate wapi nikitoka shule,”.

The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

While some users laughed off the exchange as typical youthful passion, others condemned the person who recorded and leaked the footage, citing gross invasion of privacy.

Watch the video.

Secretly captured on camera!! See what this college lady was texting her boyfriend pic.twitter.com/H9firZqaHH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST