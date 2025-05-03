“Double Life? Kenyan corporate LADY turns heads with 2 AM club moves, reports to work by 8 AM - You won’t believe her club look (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A corporate Kenyan lady participated in a trending TikTok challenge highlighting the contrast between professional and nightlife personas.

In her video, she was seen partying at a nightclub in a revealing dress at 2 AM, looking like a socialite.

By 8 AM the next morning, she was back to work in a modest, casual outfit, showcasing her ability to switch between two very different lifestyles.

Watch the video.

“Double Life? Kenyan corporate LADY turns heads with 2 AM club moves, reports to work by 8 AM - You won’t believe her club look pic.twitter.com/obCqz4Y6JS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST