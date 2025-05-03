“Double Life? Kenyan corporate LADY turns heads with 2 AM club moves, reports to work by 8 AM - You won’t believe her club look (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A corporate Kenyan lady participated in a trending TikTok challenge highlighting the contrast between professional and nightlife personas.
In her video, she was seen partying at a nightclub in a
revealing dress at 2 AM, looking like a socialite.
By 8 AM the next morning, she was back to work in a modest,
casual outfit, showcasing her ability to switch between two very different
lifestyles.
Watch the video.
“Double Life? Kenyan corporate LADY turns heads with 2 AM club moves, reports to work by 8 AM - You won’t believe her club look pic.twitter.com/obCqz4Y6JS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments