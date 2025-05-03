OCS almost cries while defending himself as locals in Naivasha called for his immediate transfer (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - An Officer Commanding Station (OCS) was visibly emotional after residents called for his transfer due to rising insecurity in the area.

The locals accused him of negligence and allegedly collaborating with livestock thieves.

While defending himself, the senior officer nearly broke into tears, insisting he had worked diligently to reduce crime since his deployment.

He highlighted past arrests made under his watch and claimed the situation had improved since he took over.

Despite the backlash, he said he was ready to leave but expressed hope that the community would eventually appreciate his efforts.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST