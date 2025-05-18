SAMIDOH sparks reactions with cryptic post after his baby mama, KAREN NYAMU, was linked to an affair with a Ben 10 (See his PHOTO)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Mugithi star, Samidoh, has sparked online buzz after posting a cryptic message, seemingly in response to rumours linking his baby mama, Senator Karen Nyamu, to a younger man.

The man in question, Barrister Agumba, is an aspiring political figure who has declared his interest in contesting the Kilimani Ward MCA seat in the 2027 elections.

The alleged relationship has ignited heated conversations online, with many recalling Nyamu’s 2024 interview in which she joked about being open to dating a “Ben 10.”

Taking to Facebook, Samidoh, who shares two children with Nyamu from their previously publicized relationship, posted:

“There is no serious relationship between a Gen Z and a millennial.”

“One is there for fun, the other one is there out of hunger! Nimwaigua hihi?”

The post has been widely interpreted as a subtle jab at Nyamu (a millennial) and her rumoured Gen Z partner, reigniting public interest in their complicated past and the Senator’s well-documented personal life.

