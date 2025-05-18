Meet the young doctor who dumped Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN after finding out that she was older than him, a serial cheater and infected him with STDs (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - What began as a seemingly perfect love story between Senator Hezena Lemaletian and her young fiancé, Dr. Mussa Lenyumpa, has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn, ending in controversy, betrayal, and heartbreak.

The nominated Senator, often hailed for her beauty, announced the end of her engagement on social media, less than a year after the couple held a colorful traditional ceremony.

However, contrary to the Senator’s claims that cultural differences and advice from elders led to their breakup, emerging reports suggest that it was Dr. Mussa who actually ended the relationship.

According to insider sources and claims made by outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, Mussa reportedly discovered that Hezena misled him about her age, allegedly telling him she was 28, only for him to later find out that she was nearly a decade older.

Mussa, born in 1999, was reportedly shocked and deeply hurt by the revelation.

The situation allegedly worsened with rumors of infidelity.

Sources claim the Senator was involved with multiple men during the relationship, leading to serious trust issues.

Word also has it that Mussa contracted STDs, which he believes he got from the Senator.

Dr. Mussa Lenyumpa is a budding medical professional and entrepreneur.

He is the founder and director of Northern Radiology Centre in Samburu, where he serves the local community with advanced diagnostic services.

See his photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST