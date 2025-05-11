SAD! Kisii LADY succumbs to cancer in Canada three months after her brother succumbed to the disease in the U.S (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A family in Kisii has been dealt a severe blow after losing two beloved siblings to cancer in less than three months.

Boaz Ogeto, who had built a life in the United States, passed away following a brave battle with the disease three months ago.

Just as the family was coming to terms with his loss, tragedy struck again - his sister, Everline Ogeto, popularly known as Kim Kemmy, has also succumbed to cancer in Canada.

The two were more than just siblings - they were the pillars of the Ogeto household.

Losing them in such a short span has left the family not only grieving but also overwhelmed with emotional and financial strain.

Their passing has sent shockwaves through their community both at home and abroad.

The family now faces a painful journey of healing and rebuilding.

May their souls rest in peace, and may their loved ones find comfort during this unimaginable time of sorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST