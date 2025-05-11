Dreaded Haitian gang leader JIMMY “BARBECUE” CHÉRIZIER compares himself to DONALD TRUMP weeks after the killing of a Kenyan police officer







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, the notorious leader of Haiti’s Viv Ansanm gang, has compared himself to U.S President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Dateline, the self-proclaimed revolutionary claimed that Trump’s "drain the swamp" mantra inspired his fight against what he termed Haiti's corrupt political elite.

“Donald Trump is a patriot; he loves his country. We must show we are patriots too,” Chérizier said.

“I want to resolve the problem in a serious way, but those in power do not.”

Barbecue has led a violent campaign to seize control of large parts of the Caribbean nation, with his coalition now reportedly controlling up to 85% of Haiti.

On May 2nd, the United States officially designated Viv Ansanm and allied gangs as terrorist organizations.

In 2024 alone, gang violence displaced over a million Haitians and claimed more than 5,000 lives.

The United Nations reports that another 1,600 people have been killed in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s contribution to the Multinational Support Mission (MSS) has seen fatalities.

On February 23rd, a Kenyan officer died following an operation in Ségur-Savien.

A second officer was reportedly killed in March in Lower Artibonite, though the National Police Service has not confirmed the death, pending recovery of the body.

