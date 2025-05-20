RUTO’s Government responds to GACHAGUA’s chemical poisoning attempt claims - "Inciteful and outrageous"







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - President William Ruto’s administration has dismissed allegations made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claimed that Government security agencies were plotting to poison him using chemical weapons.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura rubbished the claims, accusing Gachagua of using fear tactics to gain sympathy and political momentum for his newly launched political party.

“These are outrageous statements meant to provoke Kenyans and mislead them.”

“The Government has no interest in harming anyone, including Gachagua,” Mwaura said.

“Our administration is committed to safeguarding the life of every citizen, regardless of their political leaning or status in society.”

He added that such remarks were a deliberate attempt to polarise the country and should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

“People have launched political parties and now need something dramatic to gain attention.”

“But this Government is focused on delivering services, not silencing critics,” Mwaura stated.

However, Mwaura warned that the Government will pursue individuals involved in corruption or those inciting violence.

“The government is here to uphold law and order.”

“If you are corrupt or seeking political capital through dangerous rhetoric, then the law will catch up with you,” he added.

Mwaura’s remarks follow Gachagua’s press briefing on Monday, May 19th, in which the former Deputy President alleged that he had received intelligence indicating a directive from the highest levels of Government to “deal with him once and for all.”

Gachagua also claimed that there were plans to plant weapons in his convoy to justify arrest and prosecution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST