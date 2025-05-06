RUTO’s Government secures Ksh.3.8 billion budget boost from billionaire Warren Buffett after DONALD TRUMP’s USAID cuts







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Ruto's government has secured a major financial lifeline after the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation committed Ksh.3.8 billion in grant funding to support Kenya's 2025/26 health budget.

The donation, part of the country's external financing portfolio, will go to the State Department of Medical Services to strengthen healthcare delivery systems nationwide.

This support comes at a critical time, as the Government grapples with a projected Ksh 52 billion deficit following a freeze in U.S foreign aid under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The freeze has halted key programs previously funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including food security, HIV treatment, and refugee support.

In response to the funding gap, a high-level inter-agency team recommended immediate interventions.

These include reorganizing health workers affected by the aid cuts to maintain HIV services, enhancing local production of essential medical supplies, and integrating HIV, TB, and malaria care under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

USAID’s suspended contribution of Ksh.16.5 billion would have gone to ASAL region food programs, refugee aid in Dadaab and Kakuma, and agricultural innovation.

The impact has also been felt in countries like Nigeria, DRC, Mali, and South Sudan.

The Buffett Foundation, named after Warren Buffett’s late wife Susan, is now led by Buffett’s children and remains a major global health funder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST