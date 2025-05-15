Reactions as RIGATHI GACHAGUA unveils DCP Party and names officials - ‘Same old faces’







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially launched his new political party, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Speaking at the party's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Thursday, Gachagua said he had spent the past six months consulting with Kenyans at his rural home to shape the vision of the new outfit.

“Kenyans have boldly told us they want a solution to the problems facing them.”

“They have asked us to form a party that will deliver a Government by the people, for the people,” he said.

The party’s slogan, Skiza Wakenya (Listen to Kenyans), reflects its emphasis on grassroots engagement and inclusivity.

The party’s symbol - a hand holding an ear - underscores its commitment to listening to citizens.

DCP’s official colors are green, red, white, and black.

Gachagua named Cleophas Malala as interim Deputy Party Leader and David Mingati as Chairperson.

Other key appointments include Mithika Linturi (Organizing Secretary), Cate Waruguru (National Women’s Leader), and Peter Mwathi (Deputy Chair, Strategy).

Additional roles were assigned to Hesbon Obanga (Secretary General), Hannah Mutua (Treasurer), Andrew Kiplimo Muge (Director of Elections), Maina Kamanda (Chair, Council of Eminent Persons), and Alex Khamasi (National Coordinator-Counties).

Gachagua announced the official party launch will be held on June 4th, followed by a two-year national tour.

He urged all interested aspirants to begin party registration immediately.

However, a section of Kenyans have expressed reservations over the Party’s officials, accusing Gachagua of recycling the same politicians that have nothing new to offer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST